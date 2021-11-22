‘Boosters give extra protection’: OHA recommends doses for adults

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Everyone 18 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot following approval from the Western States Workgroup on Saturday.



The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup provided its confirmation to the governors of California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

The group’s official recommendation is to expand the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster dose eligibility to everyone 18 and older who completed their primary vaccination series.

“I want to emphasis again that quite simply vaccines work and they save lives. And the data shows that boosters give extra protection. We know that unvaccinated people remain at a higher risk for COVID-19 than those who have received the vaccine. We also know that unvaccinated people are more likely to get infected with the virus and more likely to spread the virus to others,” Rachael Banks Public Health Director of Oregon Health Authority said.

The recommendation calls for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to receive a booster dose after at least six months and people who received a Johnson and Johnson vaccine to receive a booster dose after two months.



Banks says the rollout of boosters should not interfere with vaccinating those who still need the initial series.

Following the Western States approval, OHA also gave its recommendation of the booster for those 18 and older.

