[In reply to "What fuels your hatred foe TTUN? A game moment or fan moment? I have two. " by buckiaj, posted at 13:33:30 11/26/21]. i>1) at 13 yrs old, in 1993, my dad and I leave the game (in ann arbor) with about 5 mins left and game out of reach. We had to turn around and walk about 20 rows to get out. We are just getting brutalized by the crowd. As we approach the exit, this grown ass woman jumps in front of me and tells "no no, since you are leaving early, you gotta take this with you", she then proceeds to spit a monster loogey on my brand new starter jacket. Which, if you were a kid in the 90s, that starter jacket was my prized possession.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO