ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

American Music Awards winners includes BTS, Rodrigo, Swift

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Q3Jj_0d3W3t9D00
1 of 3

List of winners at Sunday’s American Music Awards:

Artist of the year: BTS

Favorite pop song: BTS, “Butter”

New artist of the year: Olivia Rodrigo

Favorite female pop artist: Taylor Swift

Collaboration of the year: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Favorite male pop artist: Ed Sheeran

Favorite pop duo or group: BTS

Favorite pop album: Taylor Swift, “evermore”

Favorite trending song: Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”

Favorite music video: Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Favorite male country artist: Luke Bryan

Favorite female country artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay

Favorite male R&B artist: The Weeknd

Favorite hip-hop song: Cardi B, “Up”

Favorite female R&B artist: Doja Cat

Favorite hip-hop album: Megan Thee Stallion, “Good News”

Favorite female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite male hip-hop artist: Drake

Favorite country album: Gabby Barrett, “Goldmine”

Favorite country song: Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

Favorite female Latin artist: Becky G

Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Latin duo or group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny, “El Último Tour Del Mundo”

Favorite R&B song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”

Favorite rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite gospel artist: Kanye West

Favorite R&B album: Doja Cat, “Planet Her”

Favorite inspirational artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello

Comments / 4

Related
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Kanye
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Sza
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Bruno Mars
Variety

Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating,’ Ariana Grande Top iHeartRadio’s Most-Played Lists of 2021

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” was the most-played song and Ariana Grande the most-played artist on iHeartRadio’s stations in 2021, according to lists released Monday morning. iHeart, which is the world’s largest radio network, calculated that “Levitating” reached an audience of nearly 1.2 billion in the U.S. alone, while Grande reaced one of more than 2.6 billion. iHeartRadio tallied up the total audience spins (TAS) and streams across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app, capturing a snapshot of the top 10 most played songs and artists. Of course, the data is not for the entire year, which still has a month and...
MUSIC
extratv

Grammy Nominations 2022: The Complete List

The 2022 Grammy® nominations have just been announced!. "I Get a Kick Out of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga. "Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon. "Back of My Mind" — H.E.R. “Montero” — Lil Nas X. “Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo. “Evermore” — Taylor Swift. “Donda”...
MUSIC
Vibe

Summer Walker And Ari Lennox Perform “Unloyal” At 2021 Soul Train Awards

R&B starlet Summer Walker gave a performance of her hit single, “Unloyal,” at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. She graced the stage alongside collaborator Ari Lennox. Clad in a white dress lit by the glow of the stage lights, Walker crooned lyrics while backed by a live band, setting the mood for an intimate performance from the two-time Soul Train Award winner. Singing, “I ain’t taking your sh*t today,” Walker gave room for her band’s saxophonist to give a soul-stirring solo before beckoning Lennox (who performed earlier in the evening) to join her. Dressed in a leather outfit, Lennox seamlessly picked...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music Awards#Music Video#Montero#Latin
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Gorilla Glue Girl Records Song About Ordeal, Snubbed by Nicki Minaj

'Gorilla Glue Girl' is sticking it to us with more chatter about her hair fiasco -- only now, she's doing it with a beat, and she's recorded it ... notably without an assist from Nicki Minaj. Tessica Brown is releasing her very own track, remixing snippets from her original viral...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Star Ty Pennington Gets Married at Under-Construction Home

There was just something about early 2000’s TV that made a lasting impression. Sure, it could be cheesy, but it was also wholesome and frankly educational, too. Even knee-deep in sewage or elbows-deep inside cattle, Mike Rowe kept us entertained while dropping some blue-collar knowledge with his “Dirty Jobs.” Then, in the realm of home remodeling, we had Ty Pennington. Remember him? He brought us “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”
SAVANNAH, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

665K+
Followers
354K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy