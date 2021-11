Korean pop sensation BTS, known for such hits as “Butter” and “Dynamite,” is in Los Angeles to perform their first in-person concerts since the start of the pandemic, drawing tens of thousands of fans to stand in a line outside of SoFi Stadium that spirals out over a mile long. A follow-up to the seven-member groups’s 2019 world tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself, the group’s Permission to Dance On Stage: Live Play shows will take place this Saturday and Sunday, as well as Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. A line around the SoFi stadium began to form on Friday morning —...

