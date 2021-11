Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber has announced the dates for his upcoming Justice World Tour, and they include a stop in Tel Aviv. The show will take place at Ganei Yehoshua on Oct. 13 during the holiday of Sukkot. It will be the 27-year-old’s third visit to Israel. He performed there in 2011, during the early stages of his career, and again in 2017.

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO