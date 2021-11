Right after Thanksgiving wrapped, country star Carrie Underwood ushered in her “favorite time of year” with a new Instagram filter. She debuted the new filter on her Twitter page, with a video of her lipsynching to her iconic Christmas tune, “Favorite Time of Year.” The filter plays the popular holiday hit while snowflakes fall and your face is lit up by a soft glow. You can use the filter anytime you post to your Instagram Stories or send it to friends.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO