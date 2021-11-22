ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

MBB Game Thread: Mizzou vs SMU

By Kortay Vincent
rockmnation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a basketball season that’s only three games old, there’s already been plenty of ups and downs for the 2021 Missouri Tigers. Today and tomorrow, they’ll face their first tests away from home, as they continue to try and put the loss to UMKC last week in the rearview...

www.rockmnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

Mizzou Tigers men’s basketball vs. SMU: Time, TV, lineups, prediction for Sunday night

About SMU: The Mustangs are 3-1 so far in their sixth season under coach Tim Jankovich. They have dominant victories over McNeese State (86-62), Northwestern State (95-48) and Southeastern Louisiana (78-61), but each of those teams are ranked No. 302 or lower by Kenpom. SMU did face a test in its second game of the season though against then-No. 13 Oregon, and it was blown out in a 86-63 defeat. It’s worth noting that the Ducks were then embarrassed by BYU, 81-49, on their home court. Guard Kendric Davis has been exceptional so far this season to lead the way for the Mustangs, averaging 17.8 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds through four games. Kenpom ranks SMU No. 60.
KANSAS CITY, MO
rockmnation.com

Offensive Woes Continue For Tigers In Tough Loss To Shockers

Following a win over SMU and a loss to Florida State in Jacksonville, Missouri returned home to take on the Wichita State Shockers in a pivotal non-conference battle. The Shockers have been a consistent contender in the American conference and are projected to be a tournament team this season, making this is an opportunity for Mizzou to pick up a resume-building win.
BASKETBALL
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#Mbb#Missouri Tigers#Umkc#Weathers#First Half Notes#Gameday
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young asked about Bo Nix’s Alabama officiating comments

It’s Rivalry Week and there is absolutely no love lost between Iron Bowl participants. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix stirred the pot some more on Monday when he suggested the Alabama Crimson Tide are officiated differently from the rest of the SEC. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was asked about Nix’s comment...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

4-star RB Trevor Etienne down to three schools

Four-star running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings (La.) High has narrowed his list of colleges down to three schools– Clemson, LSU, and Florida. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder announced a top five back in August, this time around he cut Alabama and Georgia from contention. “At these three schools I feel...
NFL
247Sports

Bobo's tenure as Auburn OC comes to an early end

Mike Bobo was fired Monday as Auburn’s offensive coordinator, multiple sources close to the football program told Auburn Undercover. Bobo, who joined first-year head coach Bryan Harsin’s staff last January, moved to Auburn from South Carolina. He was the former head coach at Colorado State and the long-time offensive coordinator at Georgia.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Urban Meyer rumors

The college football coaching carousel is in full swing and we’re not even out of November yet. This weekend alone we saw Florida hire Louisiana’s Billy Napier to replace Dan Mullen, USC hires Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma, and Washington finds their next coach in Kalen DeBoer. The Riley news...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy