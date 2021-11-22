MBB Game Thread: Mizzou vs SMU

About SMU: The Mustangs are 3-1 so far in their sixth season under coach Tim Jankovich. They have dominant victories over McNeese State (86-62), Northwestern State (95-48) and Southeastern Louisiana (78-61), but each of those teams are ranked No. 302 or lower by Kenpom. SMU did face a test in its second game of the season though against then-No. 13 Oregon, and it was blown out in a 86-63 defeat. It’s worth noting that the Ducks were then embarrassed by BYU, 81-49, on their home court. Guard Kendric Davis has been exceptional so far this season to lead the way for the Mustangs, averaging 17.8 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds through four games. Kenpom ranks SMU No. 60.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO