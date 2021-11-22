ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Red car speeds through holiday parade in Waukesha Wisconsin, several people injured

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReports from witnesses at the scene shared on social media say a car...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waukesha, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
Fox 32 Chicago

Troy man charged with killing his mother while she was driving on Woodward near I-696

FOX 2 - A Troy man who allegedly shot and killed his mother while she drove them home from a Thanksgiving Eve family dinner was charged Monday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says George Michael Harry II, 22, fired a single shot at point-blank range to his mother's head in their car with a 9 mm pistol. It happened near the Pheasant Ridge-Royal Oak border on northbound Woodward on Nov. 24. Investigators say he then fled the car and shot into traffic hitting three cars including wounding a woman driving by.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Fox 32 Chicago

Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, 7 kids still hospitalized

WAUKESHA, Wis. - One week after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, officials at Children's Wisconsin said another child was able to go home from the hospital Sunday, Nov. 28. That's the second child to return home over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend after receiving treatment at CHW. Nine children total have gone home since being admitted after the incident on Nov. 21.
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy