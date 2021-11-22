Red car speeds through holiday parade in Waukesha Wisconsin, several people injured

FOX 2 - A Troy man who allegedly shot and killed his mother while she drove them home from a Thanksgiving Eve family dinner was charged Monday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says George Michael Harry II, 22, fired a single shot at point-blank range to his mother's head in their car with a 9 mm pistol. It happened near the Pheasant Ridge-Royal Oak border on northbound Woodward on Nov. 24. Investigators say he then fled the car and shot into traffic hitting three cars including wounding a woman driving by.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO