You never know what is going to happen in the NFL on any given Sunday. That is my biggest takeaway after watching this season unfold over the past 10 weeks. Perhaps we should expect a topsy-turvy ride in a league that promotes parity at every turn. But it is hard to comprehend the number of upsets and surprise results we are seeing each week, with so-called contenders falling to struggling teams with playoff seeds and tiebreaker scenarios on the line.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO