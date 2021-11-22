ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Multiple fatalities, one in custody after SUV plows into holiday parade

The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g5ZKv_0d3W1ic200

A driver plowed an SUV into a parade in Waukesha, Wis., on Sunday, killing five people and injuring at least 40, according to officials.

Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson confirmed in a press conference that the incident occurred at 4:39 p.m. local time during the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

A red SUV drove through the barricades set up for the parade and struck dozens of individuals, some of whom were children.

He added that an officer discharged his weapon to try to stop the vehicle but said that he did not believe shots were fired from the SUV.

A person of interest was in custody, but Thompson noted that it was "still a very fluid investigation."

As of Sunday evening, it was unknown if the incident had any connection to terrorism, but the scene was safe and secure, the police chief added.

Waukesha Fire Chief Steve Howard said at the press conference that victims were taken to six area hospitals.

"Today our community faced horror and tragedy in what should have been a community celebration," Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly also said.

Thompson added during another press conference later on Sunday that the city's public schools would be closed on Monday, and he requested that everyone continue to stay away from the scene.

Following the incident, the Waukesha Police Department asked residents to avoid the downtown area and announced a "family reunification location" via Facebook.

One witness, Kaylee Staral, told The New York Times that some people at the scene fled into nearby stores, while others attempted to help those who were injured.

She also said that police told some people at the scene that there had been gunshots, advising them to find cover in stores, though Staral did not hear the shots herself.

The Hill has reached out to the Waukesha Police Department for more information.

