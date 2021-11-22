ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technical Discussion: Colder Air Moves In For Tonight & Tomorrow...

By Lorin Richardson
Eyewitness News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's still mild out there as of 11am with temperatures already in the upper 40s and low 50s! Any rain has pushed off to the east, however-- this is about as warm as it's going to get today. After a cold front moves through, temperatures are going to drop this afternoon...

ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Tornado#Thanksgiving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Environment
ENVIRONMENT
