Syracuse, N.Y. — The man behind Syracuse Jazz Fest is one step closer to getting the festival back on stage in 2022. Founder and director Frank Malfitano earlier this year asked local, state and federal officials to provide $2.5 million in public funding to allow the festival’s return. Now, representatives from the offices of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and Gov. Kathy Hochul have agreed to meet with Malfitano to discuss the possibility.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO