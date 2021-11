Make plans to attend the Beaver Creek Tree Lighting ceremony on Friday night. This tradition has been going on since Beaver Creek opened 41 years ago. Come early to take part in the crafts workshop and visit and take photos with Santa from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The event takes place on the plaza level of Beaver Creek Village along the ice-skating rink, which will be open daily from noon to 9 p.m. Browse through the many shops in the village and check out the special holiday market with curated holiday shopping ideas for everyone on your list from 1 to 5 p.m. The holiday market will run through Sunday.

VAIL, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO