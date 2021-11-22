Bengals snap skid, topple slumping Raiders 32-13

The Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders head into their meeting both on two-game losing streaks. These teams were among the early surprises in the AFC after starting the season 5-2. But both have hit a skid they are looking to reverse in order to remain in playoff contention. The Bengals are coming off their bye but are 5-13-1 since 2002 in their first game after the bye for the second-worst mark in the NFL.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO