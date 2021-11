Although there is much to be said for brevity, word budgets in newspapers and magazines are often tight chains on a writer’s creativity. So, I find it curious — and sad — that a regular contributor to the Vail Daily would spend 372 out of 569 words (65%) in his recent column on complaints, particularly this year when we would be better served to seek out that which unites us rather than divides us. Perhaps he would be well-served to read the words of John 8:7 and put down the stones.

VAIL, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO