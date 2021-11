STATE COLLEGE — The Penn State men’s basketball team could be getting some reinforcements in the front court in the coming weeks, coach Micah Shrewsberry said Monday. Forward Jevonnie Scott is eligible after sitting out the early part of the season because of NCAA red tape, while forward Greg Lee has another doctor’s appointment coming up to check on the status of an undisclosed injury that has sidelined him, Shrewsberry said during a news conference at the Bryce Jordan Center.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO