DICKINSON, N.D. (PNS) – Efforts continue in North Dakota to carry out programs put in limbo by this year’s closing of Lutheran Social Services. That includes a new group that focuses on strengthening families so that kids can avoid the foster-care system. Out of the ashes of the LSS closing rose a nonprofit called U-Spire ND. Director Missi Baranko says they’re maintaining the Healthy Families program. That involves specialists visiting with overburdened parents around the time of their child’s birth to develop nurturing skills.

DICKINSON, ND ・ 11 DAYS AGO