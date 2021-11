President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday assailed EU observers of Venezuelan local elections and denied their assertion that last week's voting was marred by irregularities. "Those who came as enemies, the delegation of spies from the European Union, found not a bit of evidence to criticize the electoral system," Maduro said of the November 21 vote for gubernatorial and mayoral posts. Candidates who back the Maduro government were declared the winners in the vast majority of the races. In this voting opposition parties were taking part for the first time since 2017, ending a string of boycotts.

