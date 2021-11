CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman fired her gun at a man who tried to carjack her outside a Chase Bank in the Roseland community Monday afternoon. The woman told CBS 2’s Jermont Terry she had just left the Chase Bank at 10260 S. Michigan Ave. when the would-be carjacker came up. Her car was originally parked in a parking space just a few feet from the front door of the bank. By the time she jumped into her car and closed the door, the woman said a man didn’t even give her time to lock it. He opened the door and aimed...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO