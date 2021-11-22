ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS Revamps Suiting with Sleek Loafers and Sneakers at 2021 American Music Awards

By Aaron Royce
 8 days ago
BTS was sharply suited while arriving at the 2021 American Music Awards.

The Korean boy band group , composed of members Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope, hit the red carpet in a coordinated suiting moment. Crafted by Louis Vuitton, the “Butter” singers wore alternating light gray, dark gray and black suits. Though all of their blazers were double-breasted, many were cinched with coordinating waist belts. The group’s shirts also varied in tone, ranging from white to black, blue and hot pink.

For shoes, the “DNA” musicians also alternated their footwear. While some wore shiny black loafers for a traditional finish, many kept their looks sleek and comfortable with black or white leather sneakers. All of their footwear picks provided neutral bases for each Vuitton suit, adding a sharp finish to each member’s ensembles.

The American Music Awards honor both established and independent musicians, as well as those who have broken records during the year. This year’s event, hosted by Cardi B, will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Olivia Rodrigo has the most nominations of the evening with seven, followed by artists including The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Giveon and Bad Bunny. Unlike past ceremonies, several awards have already been announced on TikTok for Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift.

Click through the gallery to see more red carpet arrivals at the 2021 American Music Awards.

Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Simone Biles Goes Green in Cutout Gown and Minty Louboutin Sandals at 2021 InStyle Awards

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

American Music Awards 2021: The Best-Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Ciara Rocks Sparkly, High-Slit Dress At 2021 ACE Awards In NYC

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Gabrielle Union Sports Stunning High-Slit Cutout Dress for Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles

Gabrielle Union Arrives in a Striking Cutout Dress and Blue Sandals With Dwyane & Zaya Wade for Gucci’s Love Parade Show

Meghan Markle Stuns in Red Plunging Dress and Matching Slingback Pumps at Salute to Freedom Gala

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant Rep Gucci at the ‘House of Gucci’ Film Premiere in Los Angeles

Lady Gaga’s Latest Attention-Grabbing Look? A Micro-Fringe

2021 American Music Awards: Ranking the 26 Best Looks of the Night

