Josh Reynolds didn’t have enough time to get acclimated and play Week 10, but he will make his Lions debut Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. After asking for his release from the Tennessee Titans, Josh Reynolds was claimed off waivers by the Detroit Lions last Wednesday. He practiced with his new team last Thursday, and while it seemed possible he could play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, he was inactive.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO