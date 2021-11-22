Is blue hydrogen the bridge to a greener future?

A new paper concludes that in the right conditions, blue hydrogen is as clean as green hydrogen. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 7]. Opponents of blue hydrogen were emboldened in August by the release of a paper by professors at the universities of Cornell and Stanford, which claimed that the global warming potential of blue hydrogen was higher than that of natural gas and even coal. As argued in the previous issue of Gas in Transition, that paper overstated the methane emissions associated with gas supply used to produce blue hydrogen, as well as their impact on the climate. Yet its claims were nevertheless widely carried by the media. In stark contrast, a new research paper has found that in fact, blue hydrogen can be considered as clean as green hydrogen, in the right conditions. The paper, entitled On the Climate Impacts of Blue Hydrogen Production, was researched and written by academics in the UK, ...

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO