Environment

Is blue hydrogen the bridge to a greener future?

ABQJournal
 8 days ago

If we want to quickly decarbonize shipping, semi-trucks, planes, steel, cement and other high-emission industries, we have to consider the potential of hydrogen, which could also produce electricity, heat our homes and fuel our cars. Journal writer Kevin Robinson-Avila reported recently on our state’s plans to develop blue hydrogen, fueling...

Washington Post

It’s hailed as the clean energy of the future. But hydrogen produces ‘substantial’ emissions, study shows.

Hydrogen has been billed as the clean energy of the future by governments worldwide, including in the United States, Europe, Australia and Japan. But a new study published in the journal Applied Energy found making hydrogen from fossil fuels produces “substantial” greenhouse gas emissions that are the driver of global warming, even with carbon capture technology — which captures carbon dioxide before it is released into the atmosphere and pumps it underground.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Wind power becoming too cheap to support itself

Major efforts to bring down the cost of generating wind power should be restrained, the head of a turbine-making major has warned, citing the industry's limited ability to continue investing in new technologies and enterprises. The cost of wind power has recently dropped to levels that allow a challenge to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

An electric tractor may be in your future

It’s been nearly 30 years since Steve Heckeroth designed and built his first electric tractor. Since then, he’s converted diesel tractors to electric power, custom-built electric tractors, and assembled an experimental electric tractor for Ford New Holland as early as 1995. Today, as founder of Solectrac, Heckeroth is finally seeing electric tractors taken seriously by both customers and other manufacturers.
CARS
State
New Mexico State
State
Louisiana State
bitcoinist.com

ThunderCore Offers Greener Future for Blockchain Projects

Carbon dioxide emissions from on-chain transactions are cut by more than 10,000x on ThunderCore’s network. At a time when decentralized applications are being adopted all over the world and scrutinized for their carbon footprint and energy usage, ThunderCore is building eco-friendly foundations for projects that utilize blockchain technology. ThunderCore is...
SUNNYVALE, CA
naturalgasworld.com

New paper defends blue hydrogen’s climate credentials [Gas in Transition]

A new paper concludes that in the right conditions, blue hydrogen is as clean as green hydrogen. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 7]. Opponents of blue hydrogen were emboldened in August by the release of a paper by professors at the universities of Cornell and Stanford, which claimed that the global warming potential of blue hydrogen was higher than that of natural gas and even coal. As argued in the previous issue of Gas in Transition, that paper overstated the methane emissions associated with gas supply used to produce blue hydrogen, as well as their impact on the climate. Yet its claims were nevertheless widely carried by the media. In stark contrast, a new research paper has found that in fact, blue hydrogen can be considered as clean as green hydrogen, in the right conditions. The paper, entitled On the Climate Impacts of Blue Hydrogen Production, was researched and written by academics in the UK, ...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The greener route to indigo blue

You have full access to this article via your institution. My work focuses on creating clean colour. Many conventional fabric dyes are made using unsustainable processes. Indigo dye, for example, is usually made from petroleum-derived aniline in a high-temperature process that involves formaldehyde and cyanide. Globally, around 20% of industrial water pollution comes from fabric dyeing.
BERKELEY, CA
Person
Robert Howarth
newspressnow.com

Visions of a bridge's future

You won’t find the Interstate 229 double-decker bridge on a Christmas card. There’s nothing picturesque about a stretch of elevated concrete with a river on one side and a scrapyard on the other. Maybe a dusting of snow would add a touch of cheer, but then again there’s nothing cheerful...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
mitechnews.com

Wind Power Risks Becoming Too Cheap, Warns Turbine Maker

COPENHAGEN – The head of Siemens Gamesa warned that a decade-long race to bring down the cost of generating wind power could not continue, as it would reduce the financial muscle of turbine producers to continue investing in new technologies. A boom in investments in green energy to address climate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Hydrogen Economy#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Hydrogen Infrastructure#Hydrogen Fuel#Journal#Co2#Forbes Com#Cornell#Stanford#Guardian
ABQJournal

NM can leverage federal conservation dollars

I have been blessed to reside in a place with a long history of land stewardship that goes back for centuries and, hopefully, for many generations to come. I have witnessed how the conservation of open space, working farms, wildlife habitat and the preservation of our New Mexico heritage can translate into sustainable and robust local economic development here in the North Valley along the Rio Grande. Visitors from all over the world now come to Los Ranchos de Albuquerque to enjoy the open space, the walking trails, the wafting smell of roasting chiles, the wintering cranes and geese, and the lavender and abundant farm produce.
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CleanTechnica

Comic Relief Department: Shell CEO Says The Best Way To Finance Clean Energy Is To Consume More Oil

Originally posted on EVANNEX. A few years ago, when electric vehicles were considered an R&D project, the fossil fuel interests had little to say about them. Now that Tesla has grown to become a trillion-dollar company (larger than any of the legacy automakers, and larger than most of the “oil giants”), the petroleum crowd has launched a full-court press in the media. Every day, my LinkedIn feed is clogged with oil company–sponsored posts about how much they’re doing to green up their acts and save the planet for our grandchildren (to say nothing of the endless horror stories about EVs that come from who-knows-where).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABQJournal

NM targets wastewater wells to prevent quakes

New Mexico has placed stricter rules on oil field wastewater injection wells in the state’s southeastern corner after an increase in small earthquakes this year. The state Oil Conservation Division issued guidelines last week requiring operators southeast of Malaga in Eddy County to report water injection amounts and pressure each week and monitor for seismic activity around injection wells.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Is the Worst Polluter in the World

The world’s largest nations are desperately trying to minimize the behaviors that have massive negative effects on the climate and cause global warming. Many of those behaviors contribute to CO2 emissions, and when measured per capita, Qatar is the worst polluter in the world. Most recently at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, the […]
ENVIRONMENT
ABQJournal

Now is the time to address conservation needs

The next few months are critical for New Mexico to make high-level spending decisions. While lawmakers rightly prioritize such issues as education and crime, land and water conservation funding suffers disproportionately from a lack of investment. Now is the time for that to change. With an influx in federal stimulus...
ENVIRONMENT
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: After COP26, the hard work begins on making climate promises real

How much the world achieved at the Glasgow climate talks – and what happens now – depends in large part on where you live. In island nations that are losing their homes to sea level rise, and in other highly vulnerable countries, there were bitter pills to swallow after global commitments to cut emissions fell […] The post Commentary: After COP26, the hard work begins on making climate promises real appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Climate change 2021: There's no turning back now

Across a quarter century of UN climate conferences tasked with saving humanity from itself, one was deemed a chaotic failure (Copenhagen/2009), another a stunning success (Paris/2015), and the rest landed somewhere in between. Glasgow marked the transition from fleshing out the rules for the 2015 Paris treaty to implementing its provisions. 
ENVIRONMENT

