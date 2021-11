The Miami Dolphins want so badly to be the Southern Patriots but instead, they have just been the same old Miami Dolphins. Blame Brian Flores and his staff. I will say it. I don’t respect Bill Belichick and I never will. In my mind, he is a cheater and lord only knows how many times he cheated and never got caught. You will never sell me on anything different. He got caught more than once, it wasn’t a fluke.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO