At least 5 dead, over 40 injured after SUV slammed into Wisconsin Christmas parade; 'person of interest' in custody

Latest updates: 5 dead, 'person of interest' in custody after SUV slams through Waukesha parade

MILWAUKEE — At least 5 people were dead and over 40 people were injured after an SUV sped through a barricade and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee Sunday, officials confirmed.

Waukesha authorities confirmed the deaths in a statement late Sunday. Police said the numbers could change as many people took themselves to hospitals.

The city of Waukesha posted to its Twitter and Facebook accounts revised casualty totals. "At this time, we can confirm that 5 people are deceased and over 40 are injured," the statement said. "However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information."

Earlier, authorities said 11 adults and 12 children were ferried to local hospitals. Others were taken by friends and family. Children's Wisconsin hospital said it had 15 patients and no fatalities.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said the investigation was ongoing, but that a “suspect vehicle” was recovered and that there is a person of interest in custody at the moment.

Some of the injured were taken by police to hospitals, and others were taken by family members, Thompson said, describing the incident as "very tragic" and "very chaotic." He declined to give the exact number of deceased individuals, citing the need to notify next of kin first.

The incident occurred during one of the city's biggest and most cherished annual events as the red SUV barreled down the street, plowing into parade participants.

Videos posted to social media, including a live feed of the parade operated by the City of Waukesha, show a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.

A police officer fired gunshots at the SUV in an attempt to stop it, Thompson said, and no bystanders were injured by the gunfire. He said police don't believe any shots were fired from the SUV.

In the city’s footage, taken from a distance, the SUV speeds into the parade just behind a school marching band. A reporter at the scene said that a red SUV came barreling down the street, and the crowd could hear the thuds as it struck people, leaving many on the ground.

Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school district board member, said his daughter's dance team was hit by the SUV.

"They were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter," he said. "My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray."

"My family is safe but many are not. I held one little girl's head in my hand, she was seizing and she was bleeding out of her ears. I held her mother as she collapsed. Please pray.”

The Waukesha School District announced on Facebook that all public schools will be canceled on Monday.

Thompson said it's unknown if the incident is connected to terrorism.

