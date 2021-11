The Panthers may have just lost their shot at the playoffs after losing to the Dolphins, and Cam Newton is the one to blame. The Miami Dolphins defense has given up the most yards of any NFL team this season. They have allowed the most passing yards, fifth-most passing touchdowns, and the 11th-highest yards per play this season. Opposing offenses score on 40.8 percent of their drives.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO