HabsWorld.net -- As expected, Adam Brooks’ time with the Canadiens organization has come to an end as the Golden Knights claimed him on waivers on Wednesday. Montreal claimed Brooks from Toronto at the end of training camp, hoping to add to their depth down the middle. However, the 25-year-old rarely played, suiting up just four times in 17 games and struggled considerably at the faceoff dot. With the Habs needing to free up a roster spot to convert Cayden Primeau’s recall from an emergency one to a regular one on Tuesday, Brooks was the one to lose his placement. He’ll now join a Vegas team that has been hit hard by the injury bug so far this season and should get a better chance to play than he was given with the Canadiens.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO