NHL

Troy Terry tries to extend 16-game point streak as Ducks visit Preds

wgnradio.com
 8 days ago

The Anaheim Ducks will try to start a new winning streak Monday night when they visit the Nashville Predators. The Ducks had their eight-game winning streak snapped Thursday in a 2-1 loss against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes. Ducks coach Dallas Eakins welcomed the three-day gap between games after playing...

wgnradio.com

NHL

Terry's Streak Hits 16 Games, Now Third in Ducks History

Ducks winger Troy Terry scored a first-period goal tonight vs. Carolina, extending his career-high point streak to 16 games (12-10=22). Over the last 10+ NHL seasons, Terry, Jack Eichel (17 games in 2019-20) and Connor McDavid (also 16 games this season) are the ONLY three players under 25 years of age to have point streaks of 16-or-more games.
NHL
ABC30 Fresno

Inside Troy Terry's breakout season for the Ducks -- and what comes next

You can hear Troy Terry's smile through the phone. It's a chilly mid-November afternoon -- at least by Southern California standards -- and the Anaheim Ducks forward is just home from a post-practice holiday shopping trip with his fiancée, Dani. There's a bounce in Terry's voice, spreading all the way to his audible grin.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Ducks Head to Music City for Meeting with Preds

The Ducks hit the road and head east for Thanksgiving Week, visiting the Nashville Predators tonight at Bridgestone Arena. Anaheim enters play Monday sitting third in the Pacific Division by points (23) and point percentage (.639). NHL GAMECENTER | GAME NOTES. The Ducks will look to bounce back after having...
NHL
San Bernardino County Sun

Ducks’ Troy Terry accepts responsibilities beyond merely scoring goals

The Ducks have made no secret of their demands of their youngest, least-experienced players to accept more responsibility as the franchise’s rebuilding efforts continue. They’re not talking strictly about scoring or setting up more goals or playing more minutes, either. The coaching and management staffs want more of what Troy...
NHL
Person
Dallas Eakins
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Troy Terry
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Ryan Getzlaf
Person
Connor Mcdavid
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ducks face the Capitals on 7-game win streak

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +122, Capitals -146; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim heads into a matchup with Washington as winners of seven consecutive games. The Ducks are 6-2-1 at home. Anaheim has scored 57 goals and ranks fourth in the league averaging 3.6 per game. Troy Terry leads the team with 11.
NHL
NHL

McDavid extends point streak to 16, Oilers top Jets in shootout

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid scored to extend his season-opening point streak to 16 games, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in a shootout at Rogers Place on Thursday. Stuart Skinner made 46 saves for Edmonton (12-4-0), which was coming off a 5-2 loss at Winnipeg on Tuesday.
NHL
defendingbigd.com

Stars Visit Minnesota to Try and Build On Their Winning Streak

Don’t look now, but the Dallas Stars have a winning streak. And they are regulation wins at that. I know what you’re thinking. It’s only two games, Greg. And I know this. But, lets be honest here, the way this team has started the season we will take any winning streak we can.
NHL
#Game Point#The Anaheim Ducks#The Nashville Predators#Bridgestone Arena#The Edmonton Oilers
Reuters

Hurricanes snap Ducks' eight-game winning streak

Seth Jarvis scored the tiebreaking goal near the midway point of the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes won 2-1 at Anaheim on Thursday night, ending the Ducks’ eight-game winning streak. Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen, who began his NHL career with Anaheim, stopped 31 shots to improve to 6-1-0 on...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Connor McDavid extends point streak to 17 games, Oilers defeat Blackhawks

EDMONTON -- It was the first time in eight games that the Edmonton Oilers scored the first goal and it led to a super-charged first period. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Oilers won their second in a row, getting past the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Saturday.
NHL
NHL

Game Day: Ducks vs. Preds Preview

After starting the month of November with eight of nine outings on the road, the Nashville Predators are thankful to return to Bridgestone Arena this week for a three-game homestand beginning tonight against the Anaheim Ducks. The Preds are back after a two-game trip took them to Toronto and Montreal,...
NHL
thednvr.com

Avs Game 16 Grades: Duck Hunted

Nicolas Aube-Kubel – B His forechecking presence still is not what it was when he was at his best in Philadelphia but he has genuinely fit in nicely on a line next to Jost and Newhook. His goal tonight showcased a little of the finishing ability we’ve seen previously in his career. A decent night for him. Andre Burakovsky -…
NHL
NHL

Kadri extends point streak, Avalanche top Ducks for sixth win in row

DENVER -- Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games, and the Colorado Avalanche won their sixth in a row with a 5-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Kadri has scored 21 points (six goals, 15 assists)...
NHL
Romesentinel.com

Comets extend AHL win streak to 13 games

UTICA — The Utica Comets extended their historic win streak to 13 games with a 5-3 win over the divisional rival Rochester Americans at home Saturday. The Comets led by as much as five then weathered a comeback by the Amerks to get the win, which pushes their league record for wins to start an AHL season to 13.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Patriots Plane Flies UNH Men’s Soccer Team To NCAA Tournament Game In Oregon

BOSTON (CBS) — The University of New Hampshire’s men’s soccer team arrived to their upcoming NCAA Tournament matchup in style. The New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft lent the team the Patriots Plane on Friday, transporting the team to Corvallis, Ore. The Wildcats will be taking on top-seeded Oregon State in the third round of the tournament after beating UNC in the second round. We have arrived in style for our @ncaasoccer Round of 16 game versus No. 1 Oregon State on Sunday! Thank you so much to the Kraft Family and the Patriots! @patriots @nerevolution @gillettestadium #DelayedNotDenied #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/6eTcFLzQBT — UNH Men's Soccer (@UNHMSoccer) November 26, 2021 “I want to thank the Patriots organization for coming through when we were desperate to find a way to get out west as efficient as possible,” UNH Head Coach Marc Hubbard told Patriots.com. “Travel has never made me feel so energized and we have no excuses to compete with everything we have on Sunday. The Patriot Way has given us a better chance to succeed and we are proud to represent all of New England and what that means this weekend.” UNH is in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive year.
OREGON STATE
wgnradio.com

Rangers beat Bruins, Gallant off to record start as coach

BOSTON (AP)Artemi Panarin scored the first of New York’s three third-period goals with 8:25 left and the Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Friday, giving Gerard Gallant the best start in his first 20 games as coach in team history. The Rangers have 31 points in Gallant’s first 20....
NHL

