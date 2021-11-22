ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota United knocked out of MLS playoffs with 3-1 loss at Portland

By Jerry Zgoda
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Minnesota United season that started seven months ago with four consecutive losses ended Sunday in Portland with just one, a 3-1 first-round playoff loss at Providence Park. The Loons went 6-0-1 in their previous seven games against the Timbers, including their last two played in Portland and both games this...

