Deen, Williams lift Troy past UT Martin 80-67

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Troy bounced back and came out victorious on the second day of the Paradise Classic Saturday afternoon after their 80-67 win over UT-Martin. “It was a great team win,” head coach Scott Cross said. “The most important thing for us was coming together as a basketball team. I felt today we came together and really connected, and it was a great all-around win. Seeing our shots go down gave us confidence. But it all starts with defense, and we played great defense tonight.”

TROY, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO