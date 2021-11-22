ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jonathan Taylor matches NFL record only accomplished by LaDainian Tomlinson and Lydell Mitchell in Colts' win

By Jeff Kerr
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Taylor has emerged as arguably the best running back in football -- and has entered the MVP conversation with his career-defining day in the Indianapolis Colts' blowout victory over the Buffalo Bills. Taylor became the first player in Colts history to score five touchdowns in a game (four rushing, one...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Colts: AFC South still has NFL’s best RB in Jonathan Taylor with Derrick Henry out

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is emerging as the best in the NFL. Prior to his injury, Derrick Henry was unanimously regarded as the best running back in the NFL. He was the engine of the Tennessee Titans and was rushing the ball at a record pace. In fact, after suffering an injury in Week 8, Henry still leads the NFL in rushing after Week 10— despite not playing the last two weeks.
NFL
cbs4indy.com

Colts and Jonathan Taylor healthy heading to Buffalo

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts head into a defining stretch of the season with their health. For the first time since week 15 of last season, no player has been ruled out heading into a game. Linebacker Darius Leonard is questionable for Sunday’s significant meeting with the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Moore
Person
Jamaal Charles
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
cbs4indy.com

It was personal as Colts, Jonathan Taylor ran over Bills

INDIANAPOLIS – It was personal, and the emotions flowed in the locker room Sunday evening at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. There was Frank Reich, drenched after spending three-plus hours in the rain. And there were his Indianapolis Colts, huddled around, listening, smiling, about to collectively burst. This was...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Jonathan Taylor named FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his stellar performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11. Helping lead the Colts to a 23-17 win, Taylor took a season-high 21 carries for 116 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. It was the seventh game in a row he’s gone over 100 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown—the fourth player in NFL history to do so.
NFL
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Live updates: Colts blast Bills behind Jonathan Taylor's franchise-record 5 touchdowns

The Indianapolis Colts can vault themselves into the thick of the AFC playoff race with a victory over the Buffalo Bills at Orchard Park, N.Y.  The Colts (5-5) have won four of their past five games and are coming off a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jonathan Taylor is tied for the NFL rushing lead and the Carson Wentz-Michael Pittman Jr. is the key passing combination. Linebacker Darius Leonard continues to fight an ailing ankle.  ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#Mvp#The Buffalo Bills
BillsDigest

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts run wild over Buffalo Bills

That series followed a questionable decision by Bills coach Sean McDermott to try a 49-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 from the Indianapolis 35-yard line. Tyler Bass, who had a 57-yard attempt rejected by the right upright near the end of the first half, pulled it wide left.
NFL
CBS Sports

Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Five total TDs in upset win

Taylor rushed 32 times for 185 yards and four touchdowns and brought in all three targets for 19 yards and another score in the Colts' 41-15 win over the Bills on Sunday. Much like in Week 10 against the Jaguars, Taylor got off to a fast start by capping off the Colts' first drive with a three-yard touchdown run, but this time around, he was able to keep up his stellar production for all four quarters despite the extremely difficult matchup. Taylor finished off Indianapolis' next possession with another score, a nifty 23-yard catch and run that saw him deftly elude multiple defenders, and he went on to notch additional rushing touchdowns of one, two and 10 yards. Taylor became the first back this season to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark on the ground, and both his carry and rushing yardage totals were season highs. The MVP candidate will take what now is an eight-game touchdown streak into a Week 12 home matchup against a Buccaneers squad that, on paper, boasts an even tougher run defense than Buffalo's.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Jonathan Taylor gives Colts 24-7 lead with 3rd TD

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been responsible for the first three scores for the offense in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills. After Bills returner Isaiah McKenzie tripped and fumbled, T.J. Carrie scooped up the loose ball and brought it all the way down to the two-yard line. Taylor did the rest by jumping over the pile for his third touchdown of the day.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Insider: 19 thoughts on Jonathan Taylor, Frank Reich, more from Colts' 41-15 win over Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Ten quick thoughts from the Colts' 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium: 1. The Colts' game script in this one was fantastic. That's not a new thing for Frank Reich, but his knowledge of this established Buffalo defense came in handy to score the first opening-drive touchdown they've allowed all season. In the rain and against a ball-hawking secondary, he went to Jonathan Taylor for four straight runs behind...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills vs. Colts score: Jonathan Taylor explodes for franchise-record 5 TDs as Indy pulls off upset in Buffalo

The Indianapolis Colts are 6-5 on the season and back in the thick of the AFC playoff race after blowing out the Bills in Buffalo, 41-15. This was a historic day for Indy as they watched running back Jonathan Taylor score a franchise-record five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) in the winning effort. While he was the key cog for the offense, the Colts defense also was able to force a handful of turnovers against Buffalo, who now fall to second place in the AFC East.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jonathan Taylor goes bonkers for Colts vs. Bills in first half

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continues to prove that he’s one of the best running backs in football. Right now there’s really no debate that Taylor isn’t the best running back in the NFL. He’s having an insane game against the Buffalo Bills that features him already having 79...
NFL
NBC Sports

Colts players think Jonathan Taylor should be in the MVP conversation

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor joined the short list of players who have scored five touchdowns in a single game during Sunday’s 41-15 rout of the Bills. Taylor now leads the NFL in touchdowns for the season and he also broke a tie with Derrick Henry for the league’s rushing lead without anyone else close to him as we head toward Thanksgiving. It’s a point the league calendar when thoughts start to turn to the postseason, including which player will be winning awards a few nights before the Super Bowl.
NFL
Reuters

NFL roundup: Jonathan Taylor scores five times as Colts blast Bills

2021-11-22 06:08:09 GMT+00:00 - Jonathan Taylor rushed for 185 yards and scored a franchise-record five touchdowns Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts walloped the Buffalo Bills 41-15 in Orchard Park, N.Y. Taylor tallied four scores on the ground and another on a pass as Indianapolis (6-5) made a mockery of the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy