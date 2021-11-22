Jonathan Taylor matches NFL record only accomplished by LaDainian Tomlinson and Lydell Mitchell in Colts' win

Taylor rushed 32 times for 185 yards and four touchdowns and brought in all three targets for 19 yards and another score in the Colts' 41-15 win over the Bills on Sunday. Much like in Week 10 against the Jaguars, Taylor got off to a fast start by capping off the Colts' first drive with a three-yard touchdown run, but this time around, he was able to keep up his stellar production for all four quarters despite the extremely difficult matchup. Taylor finished off Indianapolis' next possession with another score, a nifty 23-yard catch and run that saw him deftly elude multiple defenders, and he went on to notch additional rushing touchdowns of one, two and 10 yards. Taylor became the first back this season to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark on the ground, and both his carry and rushing yardage totals were season highs. The MVP candidate will take what now is an eight-game touchdown streak into a Week 12 home matchup against a Buccaneers squad that, on paper, boasts an even tougher run defense than Buffalo's.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO