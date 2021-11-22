Banged-up Cowboys struggle in 19-9 loss in Kansas City

10. WHAT A DIFFERENCE A WEEK MAKES - Last Sunday in the first half the Cowboys scored 36 points. Today in the first half? Three. 9. SACKED, STOPPED - The Cowboys entered the game having allowed only 12 sacks of Dak Prescott , but the lineup-shuffling necessitated by Tyron Smith's injury opened the flood gates. The quarterback was sacked a season-high five times, including 3.5 by Chris Jones. Terrence Steele was slow out of his stance, Connor McGovern (replacing Connor Williams) struggled and even Zack Martin wasn't his usual impenetrable self. Injuries + Inconsistency = The Cowboys' first game without at least two offensive touchdowns this season and the first time without at least one since November 2020 in a 23-9 loss at Philadelphia started by the late, great Ben DiNucci.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO