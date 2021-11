Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been taking the league by storm during his second season and now his teammates want him in the conversation for MVP. Winning the award as a running back is incredibly difficult but through 11 games, Taylor is putting together an impressive resume. This is also on the heels of his insane performance against the Buffalo Bills where he took 35 touches for 204 total yards and five total touchdowns.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO