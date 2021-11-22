Arizona 23, Seattle 13

If you look at lists of the best cities to visit in America, you'll not find Seattle on most of them. In fact, Seattle might just be one of the most underappreciated cities in the US. One of the reasons why can be the weather which is known to be much less pleasant than in California, for example. But even if it's raining a lot, Seattle is still a wonderful city, and it's worth paying it a visit. If you want to travel around the USA, and you want to take a break from the popular cities, like New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, head over to Seattle, and let yourself be surprised. To help you prepare yourself for the visit, here are some of the best things you can do in Seattle.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO