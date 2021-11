Kickoff between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs is almost here and the tension is palpable as we have all been waiting for this game for many months now. The Cowboys will try to absorb a shot from one of the best teams in the NFL (as far as who Kansas City has been over the last few years) and it will tell us a lot about who they are. Needless to say, it won’t be an easy day at the office.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO