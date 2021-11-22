ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Witness describes moment vehicle ran through parade

Newport Plain Talk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vehicle ran through a Waukesha,...

www.newportplaintalk.com

kslnewsradio.com

5 killed and more than 40 injured after a vehicle barreled through a Wisconsin Christmas parade, Waukesha officials say

(CNN) — Five people were killed and more than 40 were injured when a vehicle drove into a Christmas parade Sunday afternoon in Waukesha, Wisconsin, city officials said. “These numbers may change as we collect additional information. Many people have self-transported to area hospitals,” the city of Waukesha said in a Twitter post early Monday.
Fox News

Waukesha Christmas parade witnesses describe chaos, blood after SUV strikes nearly 2 dozen

Waukesha, Wisconsin, authorities say a driver slammed into almost two dozen people, half of them children, at the community’s Christmas parade Sunday evening. Police confirmed multiple fatalities and said many people were injured. Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said at an 8 p.m. CT news conference that more than 20 people were struck – an undisclosed number of them fatally. Authorities did not release the victims’ names but said there were 11 adults and 12 children.
fox4kc.com

Car drives through Wisconsin parade, shots fired, witnesses say

WAUKESHA, Wisc. (NEXSTAR) — Waukesha, Wisc. police have asked people to “avoid the downtown area for the time being,” after multiple social media posts reported that someone drove through a parade in the area while firing shots. Police would not confirm details of the incident but did say they were...
#Accident
WBAY Green Bay

Police: “Some fatalities” after vehicle plows through Waukesha Christmas parade, person of interest in custody

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP/WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers issued an order to lower flags to half-staff through sunset Monday out of respect for victims in the Waukesha Christmas Parade. A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others.
850wftl.com

Mass casualty event when vehicle runs through holiday parade

At least 40 innocent people enjoying a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin were injured and five fatalities reported after a driver blew past police and into the crowd on Sunday, as seen in graphic video of the event. The mass casualty incident happened during an annual parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin...
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha parade: Shopkeeper describes moments after attack

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks Jr, the alleged driver in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, is charged with homicide. When the suspected driver plowed through the crowd, an area shopkeeper opened his doors. "People were panicking and running and I invited people in, opened the door and invited them to...
13 WHAM

Witness describes fatal crash in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are working to find out how two cars collided Wednesday afternoon, killing two young children and critically injuring a third. A man who did not want to be identified says he was in a car when the crash happened. The man says he was on...
RNB Cincy 100.3

6th Person Dies from Wisconsin Christmas Parade Tragedy!

39-year-old, Darrell Brooks Jr – who has an extensive criminal past – has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the deadly crash from Waukesha Christmas parade that took place in Wisconsin. An eight-year-old boy has become the sixth person to die following the horrific Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, […]
