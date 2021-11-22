ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

3 taken to NC hospital after speeding car hits tree; crews slice roof to access victims

By Emily Cervarich
 8 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three young adults were transported to Vidant Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Greenville officials responded to a call at 12:04 am of a single-vehicle crash on Arlington Boulevard. According to officials, the car was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Arlington Blvd through the intersection of Evans Street.

The driver lost control of a Nissan Altima and struck a tree located on the property of 102. E. Arlington Blvd., officials said.

Photos from the scene showed rescue crews had to cut open the car to remove the victims.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqAcF_0d3VwQK100
    Greenville police photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SjU44_0d3VwQK100
    Greenville police photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nd7uf_0d3VwQK100
    Greenville police photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNzoP_0d3VwQK100
    Greenville police photo

The three young adults involved in the crash were taken to Vidant for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

