Reno, Nev. – The Wilbur D. May Museum is proud to present the new winter art show and sale from Sierra Watercolor Society. “A Celebration of Color” opened this week in the museum’s art gallery, featuring dozens of new watercolor paintings from regional artists. The show’s theme explores color in a variety of subjects, from landscapes to portraits to animals and more. Admission is free for the art show. All paintings in the exhibition are available for purchase. Visitors are also invited to vote for their favorite painting to win the coveted “People’s Choice Award.” Sierra Watercolor Society will hold a silent auction featuring even more works from Saturday, Nov. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 5.

RENO, NV ・ 24 DAYS AGO