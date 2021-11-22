ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASX 200 Starts the Week Lower as Big Banks Fall

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - The asx 200 was 32.70 points or 0.44% lower in Monday’s morning deals, as investors proved uneasy amid growing coronavirus infection rates across the United States and Europe, sinking airline stocks while easing bond yields hit financials. ASX 200 Futures also traded 0.12% lower. Among stocks, heavyweight...

za.investing.com

Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Buying the Omicron dip

BUYING THE OMICRON DIP (0733 GMT) Sell first, get answers later. With stocks near lifetime peaks, the Black Friday reaction to the new fast-spreading virus strain Omicron was hardly surprising. But a weekend later, investors look heavily engaged in buying the dip, as markets take a more balanced view of...
STOCKS
investing.com

Australian Shares Snap Two Sessions of Loss

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 gained 73.70 points or 1.02% to 7,313.50, retracing losses of 0.54% in the previous session and tracking a positive close on Wall Street, with gains in materials, financials, and information technology as investors remained optimistic amid growing fears around the new coronavirus Omicron variant. ASX...
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares rise ahead of GDP data, but on course for monthly drop

BENGALURU, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares were on course for their first monthly drop in seven even as markets jumped on Friday as investors awaited gross domestic product data that is expected to show the country's economic recovery strengthened in the second quarter. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index...
MARKETS
investing.com

Oil to $100? Buy These 3 Canadian Oil Stocks

Oil prices could be heading higher, if not to US$100 per barrel soon. Right now, demand far exceeds supply because countries are starting to ease restrictions, and some are ending nationwide lockdowns. Meanwhile, the United States might release strategic reserves to temper the rapidly rising fuel prices. However, if OPEC+...
TRAFFIC
NEWS10 ABC

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months.
STOCKS
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
STOCKS
investing.com

Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 1.73%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Energy, IT and Resources sectors led shares lower. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.73% to hit a new 1-month low. The best performers of the session on the S&P/ASX 200 were...
MARKETS
investing.com

ASX Falls for Third Consecutive Week, Airlines Retreat

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 closed sharply lower Friday, dropping 128.00 points or 1.73% to 7,279.30, falling 1.55% for the week and finishing at monthly lows, while posting the third consecutive week of declines amid broad-based losses as coronavirus fears remain in focus. Infection rates broke fresh records in parts of Europe this week, while researchers warned of a concerning variant detected in South Africa containing more than 30 changes to the spike protein, which could have implications for vaccine efficacy and transmissibility.
STOCKS
investing.com

ASX Dips as Big Banks Weigh on Sentiment

Investing.com - The ASX 200 lost 12.80 points or 0.17% to 7,386.60 in Thursday’s deals, extending declines of 0.15% in the previous session as market participants proved pessimistic on financial and energy stocks, with technology names lifting as long term bond yields cooled, while higher Iron ore prices boosted mining companies.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tech stocks turn solidly lower midday Monday as benchmark 10-year Treasury punches up to 1.60% to start Thanksgiving week

The Nasdaq Composite on Monday pivoted into negative territory, and the broader stock market was off its best levels of the session, as Treasury rates rose, putting pressure on the yield-sensitive index. The Nasdaq was trading near the lows of the session, down 0.8% at around 15,930, after setting an intraday record earlier at 16,212.23. The downturn for the benchmark came as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to around 1.60%, from 1.535% on Friday afternoon. The rise in yields comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated by President Joe Biden for a second term as head of the U.S. central bank, as had been widely expected. Meanwhile, the other benchmarks were trading solidly higher but off their best levels. The S&P 500 index was trading off 0.3% at around 4,712, after establishing an intraday all-time high at 4,743.83, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.6% higher at roughly 35,825. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday and see an abbreviated session Friday.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Banking stocks drag Australia shares lower on inflation anxiety

(Nov 17): Australia shares dipped on Wednesday, dragged lower by financials with Commonwealth Bank of Australia leading the losses after the top lender flagged margin pressure, while resource-related stocks were subdued on weaker commodity prices. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.2% at 7409.100 points, as of 1121 GMT....
BUSINESS
investing.com

ASX 200 Extends Losses, Commonwealth Bank Plunges

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 closed lower on Wednesday, dropping 50.50 points or 0.68% to 7,369.90 and extending declines of 0.7% in the previous session as heavyweight banking names fell, while mining companies traded lower amid weaker iron ore and gold prices. Among stocks, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia (ASX:CBA) closed...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Stocks with Monster Earnings Potential

A rebounding economy and strong earnings growth this year have driven the market to new highs. While this high growth isn't expected to continue for the broad market, there are still some great stocks with massive growth potential. This includes buy-rated stocks such as Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK), ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), and Sanderson Farms , Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).While the economic rebound has helped propel the market over the last year, there's no question, continued broad-based earnings gains have kept the party going. According to Factset data through November 19th, the third quarter blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 39.6%, which would mark the third-highest year-over-year rate since 2010.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS STOXX eyes best day since mid-October

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX EYES BEST DAY SINCE MID-OCTOBER (0853 GMT) Investors look to have taken the view that downside attached to the Omicron variant has...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.35% higher to $159.75 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.32% to 4,655.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Johnson & Johnson closed $20.17 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wait and see

WAIT AND SEE (1110 GMT) With European stock markets up about 1% as we move towards midday trading, it appears that Friday's omicron scare has been somewhat digested. The direction of travel from here couldn't be murkier though and analysts are warning that we just need to wait for hard facts and see how dangerous that new variant really is.
STOCKS

