Wofford beats Georgia Southern 70-52

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

B.J. Mack had 17 points and Ryan Larson posted 19 points as Wofford topped Georgia Southern 70-52 on Sunday.

Max Klesmit had 13 points for Wofford (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Isaiah Bigelow added six rebounds.

Andrei Savrasov had 10 points for the Eagles (4-1), whose four-game season-opening win streak came to an end.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

