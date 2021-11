Bengals rookie K Evan McPherson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11 for his performance in the team's win on Sunday at the Las Vegas Raiders. McPherson made all four of his FG attempts in the win, and accounted for 14 of Cincinnati's 32 points on the day. Three of his FGs were from 50-plus yards (54, 53, 51), which tied a single-game NFL record. Through 11 games, McPherson has made 15 of 18 FG attempts, and 29 of 30 PATs. His six FGs (out of seven attempts) from 50-plus yards already are the most ever in a season by a Bengal.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO