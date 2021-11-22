Bengals snap skid, topple slumping Raiders 32-13

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
After starting the season at 3-0, the Las Vegas Raiders have lost 4 of their last 6 games including 2 in a row and Ben Maller doesn't think the slump is coming to an end any time soon. Ben Maller: "The underlying condition for the Raiders continues to be Derek...
As the Las Vegas Raiders descend on their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, a few parallels appear between the teams. Both will enter the game at 5-4, saddled with impressive wins and maddening losses, looking to snap losing streaks. Coincidentally, with neither team showing a major advantage over the other. The key to defeating the Bengals relies on balance.
Before the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals square off for their Week 11 matchup, John Sheeran from Cincy Jungle was kind enough to join me on this week’s episode of the Behind Enemy Lines podcast. Joe Burrow’s development post knee injury. What Ja’Marr Chase has brought to Cincy’s offense...
The Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders head into their meeting both on two-game losing streaks. These teams were among the early surprises in the AFC after starting the season 5-2. But both have hit a skid they are looking to reverse in order to remain in playoff contention. The Bengals are coming off their bye but are 5-13-1 since 2002 in their first game after the bye for the second-worst mark in the NFL.
The 5-4 Bengals were in Vegas on Sunday to take on the 5-4 Raiders in a game that had a lot on the line. Here’s how it all went down. The Bengals had the ball first in a short-lived drive. DE Yannick Ngakoue put the first sack on the board and topped it off by forcing the ball out. Safety Dallin Leavitt recovered the fumble for a big run to the redzone. However, the Las Vegas offense was unable to capitalize and settled for a field goal from kicker Daniel Carlson. The Bengals responded quickly with a drive downfield for a field goal of their own. The game was tied 3-3 at the end of the first.
The Bengals beat the Raiders 32-13 on Sunday in Las Vegas. Cincinnati is firmly in AFC Playoff race following their sixth win of the season. They're proving they can win in different ways. The Bengals' defense only played 47 snaps on Sunday, which is the first thing that stood out...
The Raiders’ offense struggled badly Sunday, gaining just 278 yards in a 32-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium. This was third loss in a row for the Raiders (5-5), who went from leading the AFC West to barely hanging on to playoff hopes. This is a developing...
The 29-13 score in the Cincinnati Bengals’ victory over the Las Vegas Raiders doesn’t reflect how hard the offense had to work to find points. The Bengals had to patiently wear down the Raiders defense until the fourth quarter, where they scored two of their three touchdowns while tacking on a field goal for good measure.
How the Raiders performed in a 32-13 loss to the Bengals. You can’t get any lower than the last letter of the alphabet. At one point between this week and last, the Raiders missed converting on third down 14 straight times. The first half play-calling was bizarre. Meaning not any good. The Raiders had first-and-goal from the 9 and called a run and two passes in the flat. Gained a total of three yards. Derek Carr then checked into a run on third-and-7 from the 50. Kenyan Drake gained three yards. Carr was 19-of-27 for 215 yards with a score, an interception and a fumble. The Raiders have averaged 13 points in five losses.
The Las Vegas Raiders started the season 3-0, but now are a .500 team struggling to remain relevant after losing three straight games and five of their last seven. Running back Joe Mixon rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns, Evan McPherson kicked four field goals, and the Cincinnati Bengals, coming off their bye week after losing two in a row, dominated the Raiders, 32-13, on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Just the facts: Cincinnati Bengals 32 Las Vegas Raiders 13. Storyline: Raiders defense wilted in the end and Raiders offense mounted only a single TD drive. A season is unraveling with a head coach who had to resign last month and two players waived this month because of off-the-field problems.
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals lost the first game after the bye week in each of the past five seasons. That provided a little extra motivation for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bengals (6-4) did enough things right and wore down the slumping Raiders (5-5) in the...
Well, Sunday’s loss makes it three in a row for the Las Vegas Raiders, and to be honest, it feels a lot worse than that. Wednesday will make it a full calendar month since the last Raiders victory and the team hasn’t shown many signs of being able to turn things around.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made the most of his lone touchdown pass during Sunday's 32-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, connecting with former LSU teammate and top rookie Ja'Marr Chase on a 5-yard throw with 5:03 left that pushed his team's lead to nine points. It was an important play for the duo coming out of Cincinnati's bye week as the Bengals snapped a two-game skid to climb back into the AFC North race.
Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals offense to four fourth-quarter scoring drives to catapult the visiting team to a 32-13 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Joe Mixon also played a big part, rushing for 121 yards and two touchdowns. The Bengals get back in the win column and improve to 6-4 while the Raiders have now lost three straight, falling to .500 on the season.
Generally speaking, there is a big difference between being 5-5 and 6-4 in the NFL. It’s particularly important this season and in this currently-tight AFC playoff race. Fortunately for the Bengals, they presently fall into the latter record category and not the former. Cincinnati took care of the Raiders on their home turf in a huge conference matchup last Sunday.
