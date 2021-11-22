Bengals snap skid, topple slumping Raiders 32-13

The 5-4 Bengals were in Vegas on Sunday to take on the 5-4 Raiders in a game that had a lot on the line. Here’s how it all went down. The Bengals had the ball first in a short-lived drive. DE Yannick Ngakoue put the first sack on the board and topped it off by forcing the ball out. Safety Dallin Leavitt recovered the fumble for a big run to the redzone. However, the Las Vegas offense was unable to capitalize and settled for a field goal from kicker Daniel Carlson. The Bengals responded quickly with a drive downfield for a field goal of their own. The game was tied 3-3 at the end of the first.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO