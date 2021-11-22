Witness describes moment vehicle ran through parade

Waukesha, Wisconsin, authorities say a driver slammed into almost two dozen people, half of them children, at the community’s Christmas parade Sunday evening. Police confirmed multiple fatalities and said many people were injured. Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said at an 8 p.m. CT news conference that more than 20 people were struck – an undisclosed number of them fatally. Authorities did not release the victims’ names but said there were 11 adults and 12 children.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO