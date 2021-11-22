Witness describes moment vehicle ran through parade

(CNN) — Five people were killed and more than 40 were injured when a vehicle drove into a Christmas parade Sunday afternoon in Waukesha, Wisconsin, city officials said. “These numbers may change as we collect additional information. Many people have self-transported to area hospitals,” the city of Waukesha said in a Twitter post early Monday.
Waukesha, Wisconsin, authorities say a driver slammed into almost two dozen people, half of them children, at the community’s Christmas parade Sunday evening. Police confirmed multiple fatalities and said many people were injured. Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said at an 8 p.m. CT news conference that more than 20 people were struck – an undisclosed number of them fatally. Authorities did not release the victims’ names but said there were 11 adults and 12 children.
Angela O’Boyle was watching the Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, from her balcony when a red SUV sped through the crowd and ran into a marching band. O’Boyle described the event, which ultimately resulted in the death of five people and more than 40 injured, as “surreal.”. “I saw the...
The city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, held a moment of silence and lit the city up in blue Sunday, marking one week since a man drove a vehicle through a city Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring scores of others. The moment of silence took place at 4:39 p.m. local...
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks Jr, the alleged driver in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, is charged with homicide. When the suspected driver plowed through the crowd, an area shopkeeper opened his doors. "People were panicking and running and I invited people in, opened the door and invited them to...
39-year-old, Darrell Brooks Jr – who has an extensive criminal past – has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the deadly crash from Waukesha Christmas parade that took place in Wisconsin. An eight-year-old boy has become the sixth person to die following the horrific Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, […]
