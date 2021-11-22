Nuggets' JaMychal Green: Starting Sunday

Flacco is, without a doubt, the best option for the Jets (2-7-0), given that rookie QB Zach Wilson is not healthy enough to return to the field after sustaining a PCL sprain a few weeks back and Mike White threw four interceptions in last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills. (White has also thrown eight interceptions through four games, which isn't exactly ideal.) Flacco is also the most experienced QB the Jets have to work with and completed all three of his pass attempts in the loss to the Bills in place of White.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO