The Houston Texans were a 10.5 point underdog entering today’s game in Nashville. They set out to prove the NFL is in fact Any Given Sunday, especially against a Tennessee Titans team that has been knocked around by injuries. Nate Davis, David Long, Derrick Henry, Julio Jones, Bud Dupree, Caleb Farley, and Rashaan Evans were all out. A.J. Brown busted a hand and then his chest; those injuries sent him to the sidelines. The Texans had an opening, and they busted it open. The eight game losing streak is over.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO