Klay Thompson's return to an NBA court after more than two years out of action is edging ever closer. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed that the second Splash Brother is now doing full-contact workouts with the rest of the team as his recovery from a torn Achilles suffered in November last year continues. That injury followed the torn ACL he suffered during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals as the Warriors were defeated by the Toronto Raptors.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO