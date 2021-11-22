ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

How to Watch the American Music Awards: Will the 2021 AMAs Be Streaming?

By Dessi Gomez
TheWrap
TheWrap
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The American Music Awards are set to air live this Sunday, Nov. 21 where they’ll feature a variety of musical performances that are sure to get people talking — especially with Cardi B hosting. Jesse Collins serves as showrunner and executive producer of the AMAs. Collins, who frequently produces...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood Give Intimate American Music Awards Performance [Watch]

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood took their duet "If I Didn't Love You" to literal new heights for the American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21). The televised performance started with Aldean seated at a rustic piano, positioned perfectly atop a roof with the city of Los Angeles playing the part of beautiful background perfectly. Before Underwood comes into frame in the video below, the performance is intimate, with the primary focus being on the touching lyrics and Aldean's delicate piano playing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Watch Mickey Guyton Perform “All American” at AMAs 2021

Mickey Guyton performed “All American” at the American Music Awards 2021 tonight (November 21). Check it out below. Guyton dropped her debut LP Remember Her Name in September. In October, she joined H.E.R. in honoring Tina Turner at the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. This past...
CELEBRITIES
92.9 The Bull

Mickey Guyton Graces the 2021 American Music Awards Stage After Emotional Week [Watch]

Mickey Guyton had one heck of a nerve-wracking week, but just by watching her American Music Awards performance, you never would have guessed. Guyton took the AMAs stage on Sunday night (Nov. 21), to sing her latest single "All American." Playing into the country genre from which she hails, Guyton sat in front of an elaborate stage design reminiscent of a small town watering hole.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Julieta Venegas
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Jesse Collins
Person
Diplo
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Aretha Franklin
TheWrap

How to Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Streaming Details and More

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual tradition, as folks plop down in front of the TV on Thanksgiving morning to ooh and aah at the various floats, enjoy a touch of Broadway and relax before it’s time to get cooking. But of course with so many having cut the cable cord, figuring out where and how to watch the parade can be trickier than normal.
CELEBRATIONS
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amas#Grammy Awards#Bet Awards#Dick Clark Productions#The American Music Awards#Abc#Ll Cool J#Bts#Block
Variety

Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating,’ Ariana Grande Top iHeartRadio’s Most-Played Lists of 2021

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” was the most-played song and Ariana Grande the most-played artist on iHeartRadio’s stations in 2021, according to lists released Monday morning. iHeart, which is the world’s largest radio network, calculated that “Levitating” reached an audience of nearly 1.2 billion in the U.S. alone, while Grande reaced one of more than 2.6 billion. iHeartRadio tallied up the total audience spins (TAS) and streams across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app, capturing a snapshot of the top 10 most played songs and artists. Of course, the data is not for the entire year, which still has a month and...
MUSIC
TVLine

Miley Cyrus and SNL's Pete Davidson to Host New Year's Eve Special for NBC

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are set to host a New Year’s Eve party for NBC, titled — wait for it — Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. The “all-star celebration” will feature the eponymous recording artist and Saturday Night Live standout, as well a lineup (TBD!) of special guests and musical performances. Executive-produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, the special will air live on NBC, from Miami, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 pm to 12:30am ET. It will also be live-streamed on the Peacock service. “In what is sure to be an...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Admits Her ‘Body Has Changed A Lot’ After ‘Not Feeling Confident’ Ahead Of ‘DWTS’

JoJo Siwa’s growing strength & tone is hard to miss when she’s performing on ‘DWTS.’ She opened up about how the experience has changed her body and mind. JoJo Siwa has blown away the judges and her fans on Dancing With The Stars week after week, as part of a history-making partnership with Jenna Johnson. Now, as the duo prepares to enter the finals, the pop sensation is opening up about her experience on the show and how it has changed her in more ways than one. “My body has changed a lot. My mind has changed more than my body, but I have dropped multiple sizes in clothes,” JoJo revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while discussing her new Peacock series JoJo’s Dance Pop Revolution. “Jenna has transformed my body. I could not do one single push up when we started and now, every day we do 15 solid nose to the ground, no cheating push-ups. I do it twice a day — once with her, once on my own.”
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Why Did Tiffany Haddish and Common Split? Inside Their Low-Key Relationship Before Reported Breakup

Tiffany Haddish and Common (real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn) had a very low-key relationship for nearly two years, but the two have reportedly split. It appears the comedian, 41, and rapper, 49, have reportedly broken up, a source told People on November 29. The source said Tiffany and Common were “too busy” to have a “serious relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy