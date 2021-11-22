ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eye strain from too much screen time has forced half of Americans to cancel plans, call out sick

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
 8 days ago
NEW YORK — What would you do for perfect eyesight? More than one-third of Americans claim they would stay off the internet for a year for good vision. A study of 2,001 people explores how they are preserving their eye health and finds that 36 percent would disconnect from all digital...

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

