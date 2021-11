ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since early Sunday morning and could be traveling with a man. According to a missing person report, 14-year-old Amira Shahid left a family member's home on East Humes Lane in Florissant at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The missing person report said her family has not been able to get in touch with her, and she might be "in the company of an adult male."

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO