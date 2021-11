Intel is expected to formally announce the launch of its new Alder Lake-P mobile (laptop) processors at CES 2022 which starts on January 5th. With this in mind, therefore, there is clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding these new CPUs, and, perhaps specifically, how they’ll stack up against AMD’s mobile range. – Based on the indications we’ve seen to date, however, it seems pretty clear that Intel’s 12th-gen laptop processors are going to be amazingly potent and especially so when compared to what’s already been seen and/or confirmed from AMD.

