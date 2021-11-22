ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

At least 5 deaths, 40 injuries after SUV drives into Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee

By Carlos Saucedo, Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W4Hph_0d3VpelW00

A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others.

One video showed a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly as a group of young dancers was struck Sunday. A father talked of going “from one crumpled body to the other” in search of his daughter. Members of a “Dancing Grannies” club were among those hit.

The city of Waukesha posted on its social media accounts late Sunday that it could confirm at least five died and more than 40 were injured, while noting that it was still collecting information. The city’s statement also noted that many people took themselves to hospitals. The city did not release any additional information about those who died.

A “person of interest” was in custody, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said, but he gave no details about the person or any possible motive. The investigation was ongoing, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

“What took place in Waukesha today is sickening, and I have every confidence that those responsible will be brought to justice,” Attorney General Josh Kaul, the state’s top law enforcement officer, tweeted.

The horror was recorded by the city’s livestream and onlookers’ cellphones. One video shows the moment the SUV broke through the barricades and the sound of what appears to be several gunshots. Thompson said a Waukesha police officer fired his gun to try to stop the vehicle. No bystanders were injured by the gunfire, and Thompson said he did not know if the driver was struck by the officer’s bullets.

Another video shows a young child dancing in the street as the SUV speeds by, just a few feet from her, before it hurtles into parade participants a few hundred feet ahead. One video, of dancers with pompoms, ends with a group of people tending to a girl on the ground.

“There were pompoms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter,” Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school district board member, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray.”

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted on its Facebook page that “members of the group and volunteers were impacted and we are waiting for word on their conditions.” The group’s profile describes them as a “group of grannies that meet once a week to practice routines for summer and winter parades.”

A Catholic priest, multiple parishioners and Waukesha Catholic schoolchildren were among those injured, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee spokeswoman Sandra Peterson said.

Chris Germain, co-owner of the Aspire Dance Center studio, had about 70 people in the parade ranging from as young as 2 being pulled in wagons to age 18. Germain, whose 3-year-old daughter was in the parade, said he was driving at the head of their entry when he saw a maroon SUV that “just blazed right past us.” A police officer ran past in chase. Germain said he jumped out of his own SUV and gathered the girls who were with him to safety.

Then he walked forward to see the damage.

“There were small children laying all over the road, there were police officers and EMTs doing CPR on multiple members of the parade,” he said.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, said he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes, crying.”

The Waukesha school district canceled classes Monday and said in a notice on its website that extra counselors would be on hand for students and staff. The parade’s list of entries included cheer, dance and band entries associated with district schools.

Gov. Tony Evers said he and his wife, Kathy, were “praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act.”

The parade, held each year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, is sponsored by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. This year’s, the 59th, had the theme of “comfort and joy.”

Waukesha is a western suburb of Milwaukee, and about 55 miles (90 kilometers) north of Kenosha, where Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of charges stemming from the shooting of three men during unrest in that city in August 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

6th homicide charge added against Wisconsin Christmas parade crash suspect

Prosecutors added a sixth intentional homicide count Monday against a Wisconsin man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee. Investigators allege Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, turned into the parade route in Waukesha on Nov. 21 and swerved the vehicle side-to-side without slowing down as he struck dozens of people. Authorities announced […]
WISCONSIN STATE
KTLA

FedEx driver questioned after 300 to 400 packages found tossed in woods: Alabama sheriff

A FedEx driver has been questioned after hundreds of packages were found discarded in Alabama, apparently after being “thrown off a ravine,” authorities said Monday. The investigation began with the discovery of 300 to 400 boxes in a wooded area last Wednesday, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. While deputies pieced together what happened, […]
ALABAMA STATE
KTLA

23-year-old Anaheim man fatally shot on Thanksgiving; suspect sought

Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify the person who fatally shot a 23-year-old Anaheim resident on Thanksgiving. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area of 1200 N. Placentia Avenue regarding ashooting, the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release. Police founded Jonathan Romero in an alley, suffering from at least […]
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Allis, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Milwaukee, WI
Accidents
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Milwaukee, WI
KTLA

Tree falls into Encino home, 1 trapped

Update: A man was killed when a tree collapsed onto a home in the middle of the night in Encino Sunday. Updates on this story can be found here. Original post: A tree fell into a home in Encino Sunday night, trapping one person, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The “large” tree fell […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Body found in pond at Riverside’s La Sierra University: Police

A death investigation is underway Monday after a body was discovered in a pond at La Sierra University in Riverside, police say. The deceased person was found shortly before 10:30 a.m. by a maintenance worker in the worker 4500 Riverwalk Parkway, according to Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback. A cause of death was not […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Will Chase
Person
Josh Kaul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Shooting#Volunteers#Accident#Suv
KTLA

Shooting reported in Hyde Park; 3 injured: LAFD

Three people were injured in Hyde Park Saturday night after a reported shooting, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The shooting was reported at about 6:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of Brynhurst Avenue, according to LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange and a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. Three people – a 20-year-old […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Investigation underway after woman found fatally stabbed in East LA

Homicide detectives on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a woman in her 20s in East Los Angeles. The incident was reported Saturday just after 6:15 p.m. on the 4100 block of Whittier Boulevard in an unincorporated area of East L.A., according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. Responding deputies found […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

23-year-old man struck, killed in Harvard Heights hit-and-run: LAPD

Authorities on Saturday sought the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver responsible for the hit-and-run death of a 23-year-old man in the Harvard Heights area of the city. The crash was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Harvard Boulevard and Venice Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man dead after Cypress Park shooting: Officials

A 40-year-old man is dead after he was shot by another man in Cypress Park late Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments. The shooting was reported just after 11:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Roseview Avenue, near the intersection with Cypress Avenue, according to Nicholas Prange of LAFD. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Parades
KTLA

Vigil honors slain former police officer in Lancaster

Friends and family of a slain former Los Angeles Police Department officer gathered in Lancaster on Sunday to remember him and pay their respects. Darryl Lee’s friend Aisha Marshall described him as a “sweetheart” who was funny, kind and generous. “It’s hard because never in a million years would I have thought that he’d be […]
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

L.A. County sees string of smash-and-grab thefts on Black Friday

As SoCal shoppers headed out to stock up on holiday deals, retailers in high-profile areas were once again the target of smash-and-grab robberies over the Black Friday weekend. At least three incidents were reported in high-profile areas on Friday, according to authorities. The Los Angeles Police Department went on tactical alert following a robbery at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting at Valley Village hotel

One person was killed and one person was arrested Friday after a shooting at a Valley Village hotel, officials said. Around 6:30 a.m, police received several calls regarding an altercation and a gunshot wound victim in 12800 block of Riverside Drive, where Hotel Mariposa is located, the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA. The Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 killed, 2 wounded in Whittier shooting

A man was fatally shot on Thanksgiving night in Whittier, police reported. Officers responded to a call of gunfire around 11:30 p.m. in the 12600 block of Camilla Street, the Whittier Police Department said in a Facebook post. The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men were […]
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

KTLA

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy